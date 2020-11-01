Met Éireann said the next week will see very unsettled conditions

The dull weather is set to continue on today as “persistent” rain will sweep the country, but strong winds from Storm Aiden yesterday have calmed down.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been put in place for Cork and Kerry, with localised flooding possible.

The warning has been issued for most of the day- from 9am until 11:59 pm tonight.

On the Status Yellow rain warning, a Met Éireann forecaster said: “A spell of rain on Sunday will bring accumulations of 25 to 40mm, highest totals in mountainous regions. Some localised flooding is possible.”

The rest of the country will see sunny spells with rain spreading to all areas from the southwest this afternoon. It will be heaviest in Munster with the potential of spot flooding.

The forecaster continued: “Fresh to strong southwest winds in the south, easing light to moderate elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, coolest in the north and mildest in the south.”

All areas will see outbreaks of rain tonight, clearing to heavy showers overnight.

Winds will ease mostly moderate to fresh southwest, but remaining strong at times on western and southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of five to seven degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to stay pretty gloomy, with heavy showers early in the week. However, it is expected to become drier with sunny spells by midweek. Nights will be cold.

According to a Met Éireann forecaster, Monday night will see “heavy showers continuing, most frequent in the western half of the country. Fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts. Lows of three to five degrees.”

Tuesday will be a blustery day with a mix of scattered heavy showers and sunny spells. The showers will be most frequent in the west.It will be cool with highs of only eight or nine degrees in a stiff west to northwest breeze.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, showers in the north. It’s set to be cold with lows of 3 to 6C degrees in the north, 0 to 4C degrees in the south, with patchy grass frost in sheltered areas.

Wednesday will see mostly dry, sunny spells with highs of 10 to 11 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will reach lows close to freezing with frost forming in light winds.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry and settled with good sunny spells and light winds. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees.

