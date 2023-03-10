Status yellow, orange or red: Met Éireann's colour-coded weather warnings are both help and hype

A bus ended up in a ditch between Ennis and Kilrush in Co Clare as weather conditions deteriorated

Dominic Manta, three, from Clondalkin pulls his sleigh in the Dublin mountains. Photo: PA

Ballingeary, in West Cork, where many areas are covered in heavy snow. Met Éireann has issued a yellow snow and ice weather warning. Photo: Andy Gibson

The yellow wind warning – stop that sniggering down at the back – was my first cue to begin doubting the value of this carry-on. For “yellow wind”, read windy day, an experience not unheard of in these climes.

We know these weather warnings are issued in all sincerity to alert the public to approaching bad conditions that have the potential to cause harm to life or property.

Back around 2014, our best team of forecasters at Met Éireann linked up with the MeteoAlarm network of European national forecasters.

Their aim continues to be aligning our national weather warning system with a Europe-wide alliance.

Hence the colour codes, all three indicating escalating degrees of severity about expected bad weather and the impact this may have.

Expand Close Dominic Manta, three, from Clondalkin pulls his sleigh in the Dublin mountains. Photo: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dominic Manta, three, from Clondalkin pulls his sleigh in the Dublin mountains. Photo: PA

So let’s recap. Yellow just means be aware. It’s unlikely to be life-threatening, but the idea is that care is no bad thing as damage could include flying debris such as falling branches and slates.

Average yellow wind speeds amount to 50 to 65kmh, but gusts could go as high as 110kmh.

The rain could be the big bugbear, with up to 50mm in 24 hours. That’s almost two inches of rain to the likes of me in the old money.

An orange warning is the old boy scouts’ one of “be prepared” or “bí ullamh” le linn Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Read More

Damage could mean closed bridges, interruptions to power supply and widespread debris such as even more slates dislodged from roofs. Winds could gust up to 130kmh and 24-hour rain up to 70mm, or 2.75 inches for an old buzzard like me.

Red warnings could drive you under the bed as you need to take action to protect yourself and your property. In fairness, “R is for red” and “R is also for rare”, but it probably does involve staying indoors.

Red weather warnings imply recipients take action to protect themselves and their properties.

This may include moving out of the affected area temporarily and, in extremis, relocating for longer periods. You can take it that wind and rain will be vastly worse than the yellow or orange sectors.

Now I have unpacked what each coloured warning means, we can revert to my original question: hype or help?

Well, let’s say that people in these islands have long been fixated by weather, and many who work outdoors instead of minding paper in some office really need to know what is coming up.

We can further acknowledge that given Ireland’s location, the weather can change swiftly and is not easy to predict.

Today we are serving out the latter phase of an “orange warning”. The roads in many counties are rather treacherous and there is never any harm in asking drivers to slow down and brake with caution.

I am old enough to remember the winter of 1962/63 and learning that “burst pipes” equated to a day or days off school.

Today, school principals will be assessing local roads and deciding accordingly. No harm there either.

Equally, it is always good to have some forewarning of upcoming bad weather via the National Emergency Coordination Group, which meets in such circumstances.

It is a good example of joined-up thinking, assembling all the various state agencies involved if the weather hits hard. The doubt I have – which continues to grow in my mind – as one weather alert merges into another is the danger of “warning fatigue”.

Expand Close A bus ended up in a ditch between Ennis and Kilrush in Co Clare as weather conditions deteriorated / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A bus ended up in a ditch between Ennis and Kilrush in Co Clare as weather conditions deteriorated

We risk entering the realms of the “boy who cried wolf”, recalling that one day this smart-aleck urchin did have reason to issue a warning, which was ignored because of his excessive past efforts.

We must continue with weather warnings, but the authorities must hone their messaging a little more and teach us more how to assess these warning messages. Meanwhile, stay safe.