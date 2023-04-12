Status orange weather warning this morning to become status yellow amid gusts of up to 110kmh

A status orange warning lasts until 8am today across Kerry and Cork but a yellow warning is in place until later today for 12 counties, with gusts of up to 110kmh expected.

Damaging gusts are possible, Met Éireann has said.

The orange warning for Kerry and Cork is due to be lifted, the yellow warning will cover Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway, until 3pm today.

A yellow warning also covers Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford until 8pm today.

While in Northern Ireland a further yellow warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 8pm.

Liz Walsh, from Met Éireann said: “The overnight wind warnings that were in operation for west Clare, Kerry and Cork, will lapse at 8am. Then we will be left with a nationwide wind warning until 8pm in places tonight.

“Many areas have yet to see their strongest winds today with eastern and northern parts of the country, including Co Louth, having to wait until later this afternoon at about 5pm or 6pm.”

Ms Walsh stated that the strongest winds are likely this morning, with all “the action in the south west and the west coast, with light, variable winds elsewhere.”

“We have scattered winds and hail, merging into rain as they track eastwards,” she added. “The main frontal zone is due to hit the west coast around 8am. It will be very windy conditions. It will be very windy today, with strong gale force winds developing nationwide and damaging gusts are possible.”

The maximum temperatures are around 6C to 9C. Tonight showers will continue and winds will then calm into the evening.