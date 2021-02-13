Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings issued while homes left without power as stormy conditions prevail

Three weather warnings in place across the country. Stock image

We will all be wrapping up warm and staying inside this Valentine’s Day.

Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings have been issued throughout the country for tomorrow Sunday 14, while many homes have seen their electricity go today as windy conditions prevail.

Up to 8,000 people were left without power this morning as stormy weather prevails across the country.

Many of these faults have been restored, however, just under 500 customers are still currently without power across the country.

Status Orange wind warnings have been issued for tomorrow in Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Winds in these counties will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is in place on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Meanwhile there are Status Yellow wind warnings for tomorrow for the rest of the country excluding Fermanagh.

This Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect at 5am until 5pm.

ESB said the number of customers without supply will fluctuate over the next number of hours but it hopes to have all supply restored by the end of the day.

