IRELAND will be hotter than Venice this weekend with the mercury set to soar to a remarkable 27C or even 28C.

The Azores High Mk II will see Ireland revel in Mediterranean-like conditions for the next week - and will even challenge the 1,000 year old legend of St Swithin.

Despite patches of rain on Thursday - which is St Swithin's Day – Ireland won't see 40 days of rain as predicted by the old Anglo-Saxon legend.

Instead, families and staycationers have been advised to keep the sun cream, swimsuits and BBQs at the ready as Ireland will see temperatures soar to almost 28C with parts of the south and east rivalling the Cote d'Azur.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged people to drive with care as thousands are set to flock to Irish beaches, lakes and beauty spots over the coming days to avail of the Riviera-like conditions.

Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard also urged people to exercise caution if swimming during the hot spell and to follow all beach safety guidelines.

The Government and HSE also asked people to comply with social distancing guidelines - and to avoid overly crowded areas.

Hospitality officials are hoping the weather will boost the tourism sector which is struggling to recover from the pandemic and successive lockdowns.

Met Éireann said the glorious conditions are due to an Azores High Mk II - a band of high pressure air which has swept north over Ireland and the UK from the south Atlantic.

In turn, this has seen the jet stream bend far to the north of Ireland - maintaining the high pressure zone over Ireland for the next five years and delivering dry, settled weather with spells of glorious sunshine.

But while Ireland will sizzle in stunning sunshine, parts of France and Germany will see very heavy thunderstorms with a risk of flash-flooding in some areas.

For at least five days, parts of Ireland will see temperatures climb to 27C or even 28C - though northern and western areas could see an eight degree difference in temperatures.

Met Éireann's Linda Hughes said Ireland will enjoy some glorious sunshine after an overcast start to Friday.

"There will be some clouds around on Friday morning, especially in the west and northwest where there may be some patches of drizzle and mist," she said.

"Sunny spells will develop as the day goes on and it will be warm with temperatures reaching 21C to 25C though it will be a little cooler around the coast as sea breezes develop."

Overnight temperatures won't drop below 11C - or even a balmy 15C in some southern and inland places.

"Saturday and Sunday will see dry and very warm conditions with long spells of sunshine and light breezes. Daytime temperatures will reach 23C to 27C."

"It will be cooler along the coast as sea breezes develop."

"Monday will be another dry, sunny and very warm day, with temperatures reaching 23C to 27C. It will stay dry through Monday night, but some mist and fog patches will form."

"There is some uncertainty in the forecast from Tuesday but it looks like the majority of the country will see another dry, sunny and very warm day on Tuesday with maximum temperatures of 22C to 27C."

"However, cloudier conditions with some patchy light rain are possible in northern areas, with temperatures here reaching 18C to 21C."