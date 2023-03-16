Forecasters said “unsettled” weather is expected for St Patrick’s weekend with sunny spells, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Met Éireann said there will be a mostly wet and cloudy start today with outbreaks of rain, clearing north-eastwards through this morning.

Sunny spells will follow from the southwest along with scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with thunderstorms and hail possible later in the afternoon and evening. Today will be mild with highest temperatures of 12C to 16C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

There will be clear spells tonight with showers or longer spells of rain and lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

The forecaster said there will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells with widespread showers tomorrow, St Patrick's Day. The showers will be heavy and prolonged at times with a chance of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

There will be some clear spells overnight but it will be largely cloudy with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 5C and 8C with mist and fog patches forming in light breezes.

Met Éireann said Saturday morning will be wet with widespread outbreaks of rain, however, the showers will largely clear eastwards through the morning and early afternoon.

Most areas will be dry later in the day with some sunny spells, but showery rain will affect much Ulster. Highest temperatures will range from 8C to 10C.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells for most parts but showery rain will continue in parts of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C are expected.

The forecaster said Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the southwest gradually extending across the country, reaching the northeast towards evening. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

Overnight, the rain will turn heavy at times with lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be dull and wet at first, with rain tracking north-eastwards, followed by sunny spells and widespread showers. Heavy showers are expected too with localised thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C are expected.

“Current indications suggest that low pressure will continue to dominate our weather bringing further spells of rain and showers but with good dry periods as well. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 8C to 12C,” the forecaster said.