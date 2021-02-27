Spring weather takes hold as sunny spells expected this weekend

Spring has sprung, as milder temperatures are set to stay for the remainder of the weekend and early next week.

Although it is set to be largely cloudy today, Met Éireann forecasts there will be some sunny spells breaking through as temperatures hit between 10 to 13 degrees.

It will stay mainly dry, but there will be the occasional scattered patch of light rain. That will remain true for the night, with showers mainly occurring over Ulster.

Generally, it’s set to be cloudy over the northern half of the country overnight, but clear spells will develop further south. Temperatures will hit lows of zero to five degrees, being coldest in the south with a slight frost.

Light variable winds or near calm conditions will allow mist and fog to form, with fog becoming dense in places towards dawn.

That fog will gradually clear through tomorrow morning, leaving a rather bright day with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Sunday is set to be another generally dry day, with highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

Sunday night will also be largely dry with clear spells. Mist and fog will form in a light easterly breeze, with some dense pockets developing towards dawn. There is however a slight risk of frost forming with lowest temperatures of one to four degrees.

Again though, the mist and fog will gradually clear through Monday morning, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Temperatures will hit highs of eight to 11 degrees in a light east to southeast breeze.

Monday night will remain largely dry with clear spells. For the third night in a row patches of mist and fog will form in a light easterly breeze. Temperatures are expected to go to lows of 1 to 4 degrees again, with a touch of frost in places.

Tuesday will also begin largely dry, as the northern half of the country will stay that way for much of the day with sunny spells.

However, showery outbreaks of rain will push into southern counties through the afternoon, spreading northwards across the country during the evening, with some thundery falls possible. Highest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees are forecasted with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Patchy outbreaks of rain will gradually push northeastwards on Tuesday night, with drier spells developing behind. It’ll remain generally cloudy however, with lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees. Patches of mist will form in a light easterly breeze.

Wednesday will be generally cloudy with a mix of dry spells and scattered outbreaks of light rain. Temperatures will reach highs of nine to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze.

According to Met Éireann current indications suggest that there will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times for the end of next week but, with “high pressure remaining the dominant feature of our weather”.

