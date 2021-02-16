Spring feeling: milder week in store but heavy rain and winds also on cards. Stock image

There’s a spring feeling in the air this week with temperatures rising and daylight hours extending.

But some heavy rain and the possibility of strong winds are expected for the next few days.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13 to 14 degrees with a mixed bag of conditions in store over the coming days.

There will be decent sunny spells across the country and bands of rain with strong winds expected in the west, however, these will be significantly weaker than heavy gusts seen last week.

“It will be noticeably milder than last week, which was very cold,” Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said.

Today will stay mild with temperatures between nine and 11 degrees, however, tomorrow will be the coolest of the week with temperatures between seven and nine degrees.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will rise again with it set to be between 13 to 14 degrees.

Scattered showers are also expected across the country tomorrow. A spell of more persistent rain will move into southern areas tomorrow evening, clearing eastward later in the night.

It will turn colder after the rain clears with lows of one to three degrees.

Thursday will also be mild with any lingering overnight rain in the east clearing in the morning to give a mostly dry day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the day with rain arriving by evening.

Conditions will turn on Thursday night as it will become quite windy with rain extending to all areas, heaviest in the southwest.

Friday is set to be the warmest day of the week but it will be windy with strong southwesterly winds feeding in widespread showers, heaviest and most frequent in the south and west.

The weekend is also set to be mild, however unsettled weather of heavy winds and showers will prevail.

"Remaining unsettled for the rest of the week with wet and windy weather at times. Mostly mild but cool enough for wintry precipitation on higher ground on Wednesday night,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Online Editors