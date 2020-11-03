Southwest recorded highest October winds in a decade, while over 49mm of rain battered Kerry in one day

THE southwest of Ireland had its highest average winds in over ten years during October, a month that was colder and wetter than usual this year.

Five weather stations (four in Cork and one in Kerry) reported their highest mean winds in October for over a decade, with gale force winds hitting the entire county for 12 days last month.

According to Met Éireann, mid-October was relatively dry thanks to high pressure built just to the north of Ireland, but this was only a brief break from the bad weather.

“Active weather fronts associated with a deep area of low pressure moved in over the country from the southwest and gave widespread heavy rain on the 19th and 20th,” they said.

“This was the beginning of a very wet and windy spell of weather dominated by an active jetstream, which brought a series of deep Atlantic low-pressure systems close to or over the country."

Read More

Read More

Ultimately, this all culminated in Storm Aiden, which hit the country at the end of the month and brought about widespread gales and heavy rain. Storm-force winds were even recorded, with Donegal reporting the month’s highest gusts (130km/h) at Malin Head on October 31.

October was also riddled with rain – especially in the west of Ireland. Dublin airport’s weather station recorded 21 days of rain, while others reported as many as 28. The wettest day last month took place in Valentia, Kerry, with 49.1mm of rainfall.

“[A] low-pressure system brought widespread heavy rain from the southwest on the 7th, which was followed by a cool and showery polar maritime north or north-westerly airflow for most of the second week with high pressure developing to the west of Ireland,” Met Éireann said.

Despite the otherwise wet and windy conditions, October still had more sunshine than average. Dublin had more hours of sunshine last month (120.6 hours), than in July (104 hours) or August (97 hours).

Storm Epsilon in the Caribbean seemed like it would greatly add to the bad weather during mid-October, but thankfully it diminished in size quite rapidly, going from a category-three hurricane to a category-one.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors