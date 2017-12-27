Snow, sleet and storms as temperatures to drop to -4C in unsettled end to 2017

We didn't get a white Christmas but there's a chance we'll see some snow before the new year.

After an unseasonably mild few days, Ireland woke up to frost and freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

The outlook for the rest of the week is quite cold too as temperatures are unlikely to climb much. Met Eireann predict that snow, sleet and plenty of rain is on the way. Wednesday

It will be a bright, blustery and cold day with temperatures hovering between three and five for much of the day. However, they'll drop dramatically overnight with lows between freezing and minus four degrees expected, according to Met Eireann. Icy roads and patches of fog are also predicted. There'll be some heavy showers, especially in the north, west and midlands but they'll be confined to Ulster and north Connacht overnight. Thursday

A frosty and foggy start to the day with fog is expected to linger for much of the morning. Outbreaks of rain are predicted, spreading from Munster and Connacht during the afternoon to Leinster in the late evening. Met Eireann say the rain will turn to sleet and snow in the evening and will continue overnight, especially in Ulster and Leinster. Friday

The day will start off with scattered wintry showers before a dry interlude develops in the morning. However, the rain is expected to return and become widespread in the evening. Met Eireann say there'll be more sleet and snow throughout the day mixed in with the rain. Temperatures of between three and seven degrees are expected. The rain and snow will clear overnight but temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing.

Saturday

A stormy day is expected for some parts of the country with strong southwest winds at first. The winds will have the potential to reach gale force over the midlands with heavy rain and snow. The northern half of the country is likely to be worst affected according to Met Eireann. It will feel slightly warmer with highest temperatures between nine and 11 predicted.

Sunday The last day of 2017 will start off with fresh southwest winds and showers. Temperatures are expected to rise to seven degrees in the day and will remain just above freezing overnight.

