Snow showers sweep across country amid ice warnings

People walk in St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin during a snow shower. (Gary Ashe)

The icy Siberian grip on Ireland's weather is set to ease with milder but wetter conditions on the horizon.

Met Éireann warned that while isolated snow showers are likely into Saturday, conditions will become milder but much more unsettled over the weekend and into next week.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning will remain in place until 8am tomorrow – and a UK Met Office yellow alert will remain valid for Northern Ireland until midnight on Saturday as further snow falls are feared.

Ice and snow showers caused travel havoc today across parts of Munster, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

Gardaí confirmed that icy conditions were a factor in a number of minor road traffic incidents with treacherous surfaces and, in places, dramatically reduced visibility.

Snow falls of up to 20cm occurred on some mountain roads across Leinster and Ulster with the motorists warned to avoid the Sally Gap.

Several mountain roads were left totally impassable.

The heaviest snowfalls were reported in Limerick, Tipperary, east Clare and Wicklow, while ice left roads in Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal extremely treacherous.

Northern areas will face a risk of snow drifts and blizzard-like conditions over the next 24 hours.

But the snow proved to be a God-send for home school-weary children who took a break from their online studies to engage in back garden snowball fights and to make snowmen.

Temperatures dropped to -5C – coldest over parts of north Leinster and Ulster.

But the impending mild weather will bring a flood risk as the combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt could result in some streams and rivers breaking their banks.

Parts of Cork are now on flood alert.

Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman said that while temperatures will slowly climb to milder levels, snow showers may persist in northern areas until Saturday.

"It will stay cold in Ulster and Leinster with afternoon temperatures of 1C to 5C but turning milder in Connacht and Munster with temperatures reaching 6C to 11C.

"It will stay wet on Saturday night with heavy rain in many areas giving a risk of flooding while fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds will ease in most areas overnight.

"Sunday will see further outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent through the afternoon. The current indications are for rain to continue in the east of the country overnight but becoming drier in the west of the country with lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C."

The outlook for next week is for further spells of rain and blustery conditions.

