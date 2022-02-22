Sleet and snow on the way. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

Temperatures are set to drop tomorrow as sleet and snow is forecast for certain parts of the country.

Today will remain breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, with the possibility of sleet on high ground in the northwest.

Most areas will be dry this evening with highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

Tomorrow morning there will be further sunny spells and scattered showers, with the rain turning heavier in the afternoon, especially in the northwest.

"It will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet and snow in places. Chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees allowing for some frost and icy stretches to develop in mostly moderate southwest winds.”

Thursday will be another cold and windy day with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some falling as hail, sleet and snow on higher ground.

“Some of these showers may also be heavy and thundery, especially in the west and north,” the forecaster continued.

"Highest temperatures of three to seven degrees, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor in strong and gusty westerly winds.”

On Thursday night wintry showers will be mostly confined to the northwest with good dry clear spells developing elsewhere.

However, temperatures will fall between zero and four degrees with a touch of frost possible as winds ease.

Friday will be mostly dry with sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase in the west later on bringing patchy drizzle.

"Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle,” Met Éireann said.

"Rain is expected to move into the west on Saturday evening, tracking eastwards across the country on Saturday night and turning heavy at times.

"The rain is forecast to clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells, although wintry showers are possible in the northwest.

"Highest temperatures of seven to nine degrees with fresh southwesterly winds easing.”