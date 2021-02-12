Snow and ice to ease over the weekend as mild weather returns

The icy Siberian grip on Ireland's weather is set to ease with milder but wetter conditions on the horizon.

Met Éireann warned that while isolated snow showers are likely to continue into tomorrow, conditions will become milder but much more unsettled over the weekend and into next week.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning will remain in place until 8am today – and a UK Met Office yellow alert will remain valid for Northern Ireland until midnight tomorrow as further snow falls are feared.

Gardaí confirmed that icy conditions were a factor in a number of minor road traffic incidents with treacherous surfaces and, in places, dramatically reduced visibility.

Snow falls of up to 20cm occurred on some mountain roads across Leinster and Ulster with motorists warned to avoid the Sally Gap. The heaviest snowfalls were reported in Limerick, Tipperary, east Clare and Wicklow while ice left roads in Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal extremely treacherous.

But the snow proved to be a God-send for homeschool-weary children who took a break from their online studies to engage in back garden snowball fights and to make snowmen.

Read More

Temperatures sank to minus 5C – coldest over parts of north Leinster and Ulster.

But the impending mild weather will bring a flood risk as the combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt could result in some streams and rivers breaking their banks.

Parts of Cork are now on flood alert.

Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman said that while temperatures will slowly climb to milder levels, snow showers may persist in northern areas until tomorrow.

"There will be some lingering wintry falls in Leinster early this morning with outbreaks of rain across southern counties, persisting here through much of the day," she said. "It will be dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, proving another blustery day with highest temperatures of 4C to 8C in Munster but staying colder across the rest of the country with highs of 1C to 4C degrees."

"Tomorrow will be wet and windy with further falls of sleet and snow in Ulster and parts of north and east Leinster at first, before transitioning to rain later. Rain will again be heaviest in southern coastal counties, maintaining the risk of flooding."

Online Editors