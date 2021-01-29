Children having fun in Dublin, after people in many parts of the country woke to a covering of snow . Pic:Mark Condren 24.1.2021

KEEP those hats, scarves and warm winter coats at the ready as Ireland is set for more frost, snow and sleet.

After a week of mild if unsettled conditions, the mercury is set to drop over the weekend with snow showers likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will plunge back to minus 2C with many areas, particularly in the south and mid west, set to experience some prolonged showers of rain and sleet.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged people undertaking essential journeys to drive with care - and for pedestrians to exercise caution given the potentially treacherous conditions particularly along secondary roads and on higher ground.

However, parts of the east coast will see some dry spells - perfect for bracing winter exercise to break the tedium of the Level Five Covid-19 lockdown.

The good news is that conditions will become milder from Monday though they will remain very unsettled.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said it will be very cold for the weekend.

"Saturday morning will be cold and windy. It will be mainly dry in Ulster, however rain will continue elsewhere, falling as sleet or snow at times, especially in Leinster," he said.

"It will gradually clear southwards through the afternoon and early evening with highest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

"Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and a sharp frost as temperatures fall to between minus 1C and 2C.

"Rain and sleet will develop in the west overnight."

"On Sunday morning rain and sleet will spread eastwards across the country, falling as snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country.

"The rain and sleet will continue for the rest of the day and throughout Sunday night, with snow possible in Ulster and highest daytime temperatures of 1C to 4C."

It will be warmer in Munster where daytime temperatures could reach 7C.

"Monday will be cold and mostly cloudy with further falls of rain and sleet, with snow possible in northern areas and highest afternoon temperatures of 2C to 7C.

"A band of rain will spread north-eastwards throughout the evening and night, and will clear overnight with showers following."

"Tuesday will be mild and breezy with showers or longer spells of rain and highest temperatures of 8C to 10C."

"Wednesday and Thursday will continue unsettled and breezy with further showers or longer spells of rain and highest temperatures of up to 9C."

