MORE cold weather is on the way this week after a wintry weekend, which saw 10,000 households and businesses across the country without electricity yesterday morning as a result of strong winds and rain.

Sleet and snow showers on the way as temperatures drop

According to Met Éireann, the coming week will be "unsettled and very cold with frost, rain, sleet and snow", with temperatures dropping as low as -3C.

The frost and ice patches will clear gradually this morning coming into the afternoon, but are set to return tonight with temperatures between -1 and 2C to be expected.

Scattered showers in the west and north will turn to more persistent rain towards midnight and then cross the country overnight, "turning wintry in places", the national forecaster has said.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cold and frosty with the mercury set to drop, interrupting the unusually mild winter.

This morning, much of Leinster and Ulster will be dry with frost, ice and fog patches, these gradually clearing later. Cloudier to the west and south with patchy rain. Showers will spread from the west this afternoon. Cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/voWG5SpDjD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 28, 2019

"Tuesday will be very cold. In the morning, rain and sleet will clear eastwards with sunshine and wintry showers following for the rest of the day," Met Éireann said.

"Some of the showers will be of snow, especially in Connacht and Ulster and on high ground. Highest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds."

Severe frost and ice patches are expected widespread across the country on Tuesday night coming into Wednesday morning, which could see snow in some areas.

"Wednesday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Some will be sleet or snow, especially in northern areas and on hills and mountains.

"Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with mostly light west to northwest breezes. On Wednesday night, severe frost and icy patches will develop.

"Thursday will start off mainly dry. Rain, sleet and snow will gradually spread from the southwest. It will be very cold with temperatures of just 2 to 6 degrees and moderate to fresh easterly winds. Frost and ice will develop on Thursday night along with further wintry showers."

Early forecasts for the weekend show the "very cold" temperatures continuing, but some sunny spells may develop during the day, with more frost and ice at night.

Over the weekend, the band Bastille were forced to postpone their gig in Dublin tonight owing to severe weather on the Irish Sea.

As a result of cancelled crossings, the group’s equipment could not be shipped in time for the show.

