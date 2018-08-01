Ireland will be blessed with pleasantly warm weather this bank holiday weekend while our European neighbours roast in dangerous furnace-like conditions.

Ireland will be blessed with pleasantly warm weather this bank holiday weekend while our European neighbours roast in dangerous furnace-like conditions.

Sizzling bank holiday weekend expected as temperatures to reach 26C while Europe to get dangerously warm

The mercury could get up as high as 26C this weekend as a high pressure system starts to build tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

But that is nothing compared to the scorching conditions expected this weekend in parts of France, Spain and Portugal where temperatures are set to soar well over 40C.

Holidaymakers travelling to the UK for the August bank holiday should also brace themselves for searing heat as temperatures are expected to hit the mid-30s by Friday.

But for those not travelling abroad this weekend, get set for more pleasantly warm, dry and at times sunny weather.

"We're looking at temperatures in the low to mid-20s and possibly 25C or 26C on Sunday," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Friday through to Sunday should be mostly dry with good sunny spells, she added.

However, the outlook for bank holiday Monday is not as clear cut and the high pressure system could give way to periods of rain or showers.

But overall, conditions will be pleasant enough as festival season kicks into full gear.

As the good weather returns, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning against the trend for rare or 'pink' burgers.

28 Jun 2018; General view of boys from Malahide and Clontarf playing rugby in the sunshine on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

It is reminding the hospitality industry of its obligations to prevent potentially lethal food poisoning from under-cooked beef burgers.

Contaminated

"In Ireland, 3pc of raw minced beef is known to be contaminated with a particular harmful type of E. coli (called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli) that can cause kidney failure," the FSAI said.

"Children under five years of age and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to this type of E. coli."

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that while minced beef burgers are a highly popular go-to food for many people, "food safety should never be compromised for speed or to cater for trends in consumer taste".

"We have had people become ill due to a serious food poisoning outbreak associated with undercooked beef burgers in a catering establishment," she added.

Meanwhile, motorists are also being urged to take extra care on the roads over the bank holiday weekend.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has launched an appeal to bikers to take care, with 70pc of motorcyclist deaths in 2017 happening in the second half of last year.

"Sadly, every year around this time we do see an increase in people killed and injured on the roads and in particular motorcyclists are vulnerable," chief executive Moyagh Murdock said.

"Last year in the last six days of July we saw five motorcyclists killed on the roads."

This year, five out of seven bikers were killed on a Sunday. "There are a small cohort out there who take chances and they are devastating consequences," Ms Murdock said.

Drivers are also urged to "look and look again" for motorcyclists at all times.

Irish Independent