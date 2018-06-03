Sizzling Bank Holiday Sunday - temperatures to reach 23C as Ireland basks in sunshine

Slather on the sun cream and fire up the barbecue, we're set to bask in temperatures of up to 23C today.

Following last week's thundery showers, we're expected to enjoying a sizzling Bank Holiday Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, this morning’s sunshine should carry on throughout the day with a few cloudy periods peaking through in the northwest and south. However, keep an umbrella on hand because despite the soaring temperatures, there will be a few showers in northern and western parts of Ulster and Connacht and possibly west Munster.

“The temperatures should be pretty warm throughout the day, generally 20 to 23C across the country,” said a Met Eireann forecaster. “There will be a few showers about in Ulster and Connacht, but nothing in comparison to last week.” There is also a slight risk of sea fog moving in on the east coast later that could “make things a bit duller”, along with a few showers in the north and west overnight. Although, warm temperatures and sunny spells are set to kick back in tomorrow morning.

Téia Byrne (5), from Ballymun, Dublin Photo: Steve Humphreys

While those in Leinster will stay dry, scattered heavy showers will develop in Ulster, Connacht and Munster in the early afternoon. Showers in these areas will continue for the rest of the day, with some turning thundery. Despite the rain, temperatures are predicted to stay up in the high teens to 20s, coolest on the east coast and warming all the way up to 25C in west Munster.

Tomorrow’s showers should start dying out in the evening and be replaced by mist overnight. Temperatures will be close and humid with lows hitting 11 to 14C and mist thickening into dense fog in some areas. “As for the rest of the week we should still be hovering around the 20C mark, a few heavier showers developing in the west, but pretty dry for the most part ,” the forecaster added.

Tuesday’s top temperatures are predicted to hit up to 22C, but staying a bit lower to the mid to high teens in coastal areas. Overnight, most showers should die out and mist and fog patches will set in.

Fog will clear early on Wednesday with some pockets persisting in coastal areas. Top temperatures are set to hit 19 to 22C. Spells of hazy sunshine are predicted to spread across the country, but with some cloudy misty periods and possible thundery showers developing over east Munster, east Connacht, and west Ulster.

Unfortunately, Met Eireann has warned the warm spell is expected to cool off later in the week: “From what we can see right now, cooler weather is looking to set in from Thursday onwards, so a bit of a cooler weekend compared to the higher temperatures we will be seeing this week. Luckily, there are plenty of events and activities on this Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy before cooler temperatures begin to set in throughout the week. Here out top five options for those looking to enjoy the sunshine while it’s here:

A gentleman walks on his hands along Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath 29/5/18

1) Join the 30,000 women due to take part in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon today. Anyone over 14 is welcome to walk/run/jog the 10 kilometre route through Dublin, although you must be at least 18 to start in the under 60-minute wave. Although it is too late to register this morning, crowds are sure to form at both event entrances before 1.30 pm to cheer on participants. Entrances will be at Lower Leeson Street/ Pembroke Street as well as Lower Baggot Street/Merrion Row. More information can be found here. 2) For those who have yet to visit this year’s Bloom Festival in the Phoenix Park, the celebration of gardening will run until Monday evening. The event showcases garden design, plants, construction, horticulture as well as gardening as a hobby. Times run from 9am to 6pm and tickets can be purchased online here.

3) Families of all ages are welcome to attend the Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair in Ratoath, Co Meath to witness some of the world’s most talented equestrians. Children under 12 get in for free and families are welcome to bring along their dogs as well to enter “Ireland’s friendliest dog show” with prizes for most waggly tail, best tricks, and most obedient dog. Over eighty shops and an artisan market spread out over 2.5 acres will offer plenty of options for locally produced food and products. Tickets can be purchased online here. 4) Those in the west looking to enjoy this weekend’s sunshine with a pint should head to Westport, Co Mayo for the Grainne Ale Craft Beer Festival. Live music, DJs and Gracy’s famous pizzas will all be available at the Westport House from 2pm to 10pm. A large selection of craft beer and cider from both local and countrywide brewers including Mescan Brewery, Black Donkey, Reel Deel, Wild Bat and Loungville House Cider will be on offer. More event info can be found here. 5) Yesterday marked the start of the nine-day Cork Harbour Festival that is home to events including the Cork Harbour Seafood Trail, Spike Island Cork Harbour Boat Tours, Urban Kayaking under the Bridges, Crab Fishing in Cobh and a Tasting and Cooking Demonstration. The event will run until June 10 and more information can be found here.

Online Editors