‘Significant accumulations’ of snow possible as weather to turn bitterly cold from the weekend

A blanket of snow and more wintry conditions are on the cards for the weekend and into next week with Met Éireann warning of possible “significant accumulations”.

An easterly airflow that is currently developing could bring wintry showers of sleet, hail and snow, forecaster Aoife Kealy told Independent.ie.

"The risk is there but it’s hard to be 100pc certain because the system is quite mobile,” she said.

But what is known at this stage is an easterly airflow will be established by Saturday bringing precipitation that will become more wintry as the weekend progresses, she said.

“But it will be Sunday before we see any snow,” she said.

The eastern half of the country will bear the brunt of the wintry conditions with the possibility of “significant accumulations” of snow from Sunday night onwards, according to Met Éireann

The early part of next week will see wintry showers in the east but “after that there’s a lot of uncertainty”, she said.

“It all depends on how it tracks over the country. It could interact with colder air from the east and that could turn to sleet and snow,” she said.

But she cautioned that it Is unlikely that we’ll see another ‘Beast From the East’ she said in reference to the storm in February 2018 that brought heavy snowfall and accumulations to much of the east coast.

"The Beast from the East was more of a storm and we’re not getting the same conditions,” she added.

However, temperatures are set to plummet by Sunday and into the early part of next week, bringing widespread frost and ice.





