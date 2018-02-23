Ireland is bracing itself for another cold snap as high pressure over Scandinavia continues to influence our weather for the next few days.

Siberian 'Beast of the East' to bring 'disruptive accumulations' of snow to Ireland early next week

The freezing winds from Scandinavia and Siberia, dubbed the 'Beast from the East', will bring "exceptionally cold" weather to Ireland, with mostly dry conditions at first with wintry showers becoming widespread next week.

Weather Advisory issued by Met Éireann.

Exceptionally cold weather forecast for next week.

Weather Advisory issued by Met Éireann.

Exceptionally cold weather forecast for next week.

Met Eireann has warned this evening that it expects there to be 'disruptive accumulations' of snow in the east and southeast from Tuesday of next week. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -4C, meaning any accumulations of snow will be slow to clear.

The first effects of the chill are already being felt - temperatures plummeted last night to -2C, with the coldest weather hitting Leinster and Ulster. Temperatures will once again plunge below freezing tonight - however the worst effects won't strike until early next week.

There will be a brief respite as conditions will improve on Saturday, just in time for the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Wales in the Aviva. It's expected to be largely calm and sunny but cold day. A widespread frost is likely on both Saturday and Sunday mornings with a risk of black ice on higher ground along untreated road surfaces.

Sunday will be a dry and sunny day but it will feel cold with top temperatures of just 4C to 7C. Met Eireann said it will turn even colder overnight with lowest temperatures between -3C and 0C.

While it isn't possible to accurately forecast too far into next week, early indications are that the bitter cold spell will last until the end of the week and into next weekend.

Online Editors