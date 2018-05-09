Showers and strong winds to replace sunshine as temperatures drop 'below normal'

Rain and strong winds are expected to replace the Bank Holiday weekend sunshine today and the rest of the week, according to Met Eireann.

“Temperatures have returned to near and slightly below normal, and we can expect heavy rain, especially today and Friday,” said a Met Eireann forecaster said.

While the eastern half of the country will have a dry start to the day, rain from the rest will spread across the country throughout the morning. Heavy rain paired with strengthening southern winds will be present at times, followed by a clearance in the west mid-afternoon and scattered showers and sunny spells spreading eastwards. A Status Yellow Gale Warning was issued this morning on Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Erris Head to Malin Head in relation to the strong southerly winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 10 to 12 degrees, falling to a low of 4 degrees in the evening. Dublin showers will die out early this evening, but scattered showers are predicted to hit western coastal counties and Ulster tonight. As for tomorrow, the forecaster said “Thursday is another day of showers and scattered sunny spells, leading into more wet and windy weather on Friday.”

Rain on Friday will start early in the morning in the west and south and quickly turning heavy. The rain is expected to clear in the west and southwest in the afternoon and clearance will spread to all areas later in the day. Temperatures are forecasted to recover slightly on Saturday with a high of 12 to 14 degrees, however low pressure will create frequent heavy showers. Sunday will be similar with further showers, particularly in the afternoon.

“Over the weekend will generally be more showers, but the early days of next week will see temperatures returning closer to normal, hitting around 14 to 16 degrees,” said the forecaster.

