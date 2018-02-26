Shoppers clear supermarket shelves ahead of Storm Emma

Shoppers across the country have cleared supermarket shelves as they stock up on groceries ahead of Storm Emma.

Blizzard-like conditions are set to sweep the country this week with temperatures plunging to -10C. The weather is set to be severe and disruptive. Met Eireann has warned people to prepare but not to panic.

The forecast has raised fears that people could be left housebound over the next few days and it appears that shoppers are already taking precautions to ensure that they're not left without the essentials. Bemused shoppers have been sharing photos of bare shelves in supermarkets as people panic buy ahead of Storm Emma.

Basic staples such as fruit, vegetables, bread and milk appear to be the most popular products that anxious shoppers are filling their trolleys with in the lead up to the storm. Derek Sludds, manager of Dunnes Stores in Enniscorthy said that there has been "a lot of panic" among shoppers following the weather warnings. His branch at The Mill in Enniscorthy has had an exceptionally busy day but he assured customers that the stock will be replenished soon.

Hi we are sorry to learn of your experience, sales have been affected due to expected weather conditions later in the week, we will have a delivery fresh fruit and vegetable and bread products arriving to store in the morning. Kind Regards, Rachael Customer Services — Dunnes Stores (@dunnesstores) February 26, 2018

Dunnes Stores have been advising customers that sales have been affected by weather conditions as shoppers share images on Twitter of the near-empty shelves in branches across the country. Dunnes Stores advised that they will have a delivery of fresh fruit, vegetable and bread products arriving in stores this evening.

This is great foresight, Liz. Maybe we should be marketing the offer as the #BeastFromTheEast Survival Pack? — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) February 26, 2018

Tesco Ireland has advised customers that they're "working closely with suppliers" to ensure that have extra stock in store tomorrow. The supermarket said the measure is in place to cater for customers who may be doing their weekly shop early to prepare for worsening weather conditions later this week.

Bread has been cleared from the shelves at SuperValu in Carrigaline

"From tomorrow we’ve worked with our bread suppliers to ensure 20pc more availability of fresh bread and we are also increasing the number of instore bakes to satisfy higher customer demand," a spokesperson for Tesco told Independent.ie.

"We’re also increasing stock levels of fresh produce, including milk, with extra deliveries arriving this evening and throughout tomorrow."

Tesco has also encouraged customers to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they have sufficient essential items for Storm Emma. The supermarket is working with their partner FoodCloud to redistribute surplus food donations this week to 300 community groups that may face challenges in collecting food donations this week.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings, a status yellow and a status orange warning. However, it warned that the orange alert could escalate to a status red as conditions worsen later in the week. The status orange snow-ice warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath until 11am on Wednesday.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Longford, Kilkenny, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 11am on Wednesday. A status yellow low temperature is in place for the entire country until midday on Tuesday.

