Keep those umbrellas handy but there will be some drier weather as the week progresses.

The scattered showers are here to stay, although rainfall is set to decrease later in the week according to Met Éireann.

Today, some showers were heavy with hail and the risk of isolated thunderstorms. It was another cool day with highest temperatures of between 11C to 14C.

Clear spells and further scattered heavy showers are expected tonight. It will be cold under any prolonged clear spells with lowest temperatures of 1C to 5C in mostly light variable breezes.

Tomorrow will bring further showers with longer spells of rain in places. There will also be dry and sunny spells during the day with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

Long clear spells will develop in many areas over Monday night, however there will be isolated showers also. It will become cloudier in the southwest with rain developing here as the night progresses.

It will remain cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain in the southwest on Tuesday, however it will be drier and brighter elsewhere with just isolated showers mostly over Ulster. It will become mostly dry and clear across the country through the evening, with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear with just the chance of a coastal shower in Ulster and north Connacht. Temperatures will hit lows of 3C to 6C.

Wednesday is set to be dry and sunny in most areas. However, Ulster will see more cloud with occasional patchy rain or drizzle in the morning. It will be a warmer day also with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

It will stay dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C are forecast with mist and fog patches forming as light variable breezes fall calm.

Thursday will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine over much of the country, however clouds will gradually increase from the west from late morning with rain following into western fringes through the afternoon and evening hours. Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 19C.

The rain will become patchy while extending to most parts on Thursday night, with a slow clearance to brighter, showery conditions on Friday.

According to Met Éireann, early indications are for a mostly dry and warm weekend to follow.