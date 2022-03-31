Road users are being urged to take extra care today as Met Éireann has warned that parts of the country could experience falls of hail, sleet and snow as cold temperatures continue.

After a frosty start, Met Éireann said this morning will be sunny with mainly dry weather overall. However, some cloud will build in the afternoon and there will be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees are forecast, lowest in Ulster, and feeling cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

There will be a few showers in coastal areas of the north and east tonight and some may be of a wintry nature, but most of the country will be dry with long clear spells. A widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 3 to plus 1 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be a dry day for most of the country. After a cold sunny morning, cloud will increase from the north through the day with outbreaks of rain extending into the north and northeast during the late afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees are expected.

Tomorrow night outbreaks of rain will affect east and northeast counties and may turn to sleet at times over higher ground, becoming more widespread towards morning. There will be lowest temperatures of zero to plus 2 degrees, coldest in Munster where under clearer skies there may be a touch of frost locally, while cloud cover should keep temperatures higher elsewhere.

Met Éireann said it will be rather cloudy on Saturday with showers mixed with sunny spells. The best of the sunny spells will be across Ulster in the afternoon and evening with highest afternoon temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Showers will become isolated on Saturday night as most of the country becomes dry with clear spells. Frost will form in parts of the southeast where it will be coldest with lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees.

Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon and highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly winds.

It will become cloudier overnight on Sunday with rain extending into the north and east towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees rising later in the night as winds back south-westerly overnight.

“Current indications suggest westerly winds will bring a more unsettled spell of weather with rain or showers at times and temperatures closer to the seasonal average of 11 or 12 degrees in the afternoon,” Met Éireann said.