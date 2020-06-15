Road users urged to exercise caution as Met Eireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings

Road users are being urged to exercise caution ahead of the thundery downpours expected to batter the country today.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon from 12pm to 6pm.

A separate Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, and Westmeath from 12pm -9pm.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users to plan ahead by checking local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours bring a risk of localised and surface flooding.

The RSA has asked drivers to slow down and allow extra distance to the vehicle in front and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

Other recommendations include:

Checking tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects

Met Eireann says the heavy showers will be most frequent over the midlands and north today, moving towards the west later in the day.

Scattered showers will continue in the southeast tomorrow, becoming more widespread in the afternoon.

The heaviest and most frequent showers will hit the midlands and Leinster with thundery downpours expected.

Online Editors