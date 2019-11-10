'Risk of wet snow or sleet' as temperatures fall to January levels - Met Éireann

The mercury will continue to plummet next week with temperatures dropping to January levels, as Met Éireann say there "is a risk of sleet and wet snow."

The sun will begin to set before 4.30pm next week, with just over 8.5 hours of daylight, as conditions worsen and become even more wintry.

A forecaster for Met Éireann warned that the below-average temperatures could even lead to sleet and wet snow, and showers will likely turn thundery.

"The main theme is that it's staying unsettled and colder than normal temperatures," Siobhán Ryan told Independent.ie.

"You're probably looking at temperatures around 3C below where they should be for this time of year. They're like those you'd expect late December, early January. Really cold.

"Temperatures by night are really cold too, so you're certainly going to see some widespread frost and foggy conditions. Temperatures will be below 0C for the coming nights. Cold and wet is the main theme with well-below average temperatures. You even couldn't rule out wet snow or sleet."

While today saw a first break from cold and wet weather in a number of days, Ms Ryan said that by tomorrow, rain will have spread nationwide and the days will feel very cold.

"By nightfall today, the rain will have reached the far east coast of the country," she said.

"Overnight it will be wet and blustery everywhere, and you may see some sleet in the highest parts of Ulster. Temperatures will be in the low single figures so it's going to feel cold right across the country.

"It's going to be wet and it's going to be blustery," she continued.

"Tomorrow is going to be a blustery day and it's going to feel cold because there is going to be a brisk westerly breeze right throughout the day, with a mix of sunshine and patches of frequent showers - mostly in the west and north west of the country.

"Tuesday looks quite similar in many regards. The showers on Tuesday will probably be fewer by and large, but the north and north-east could see a few passing showers. Because it is still unstable though, some of the showers could be a little bit thundery."

The weather will continue to worsen however and, on Wednesday, there is a risk of rain turning to more wintry precipitation. Ms Ryan warned that this might come as a shock to drivers and cause difficulties with visability.

"On Wednesday, you're going to see widespread falls of rain and probably a bit of a wintry element there," she said.

"By and large it will fall as rain but there is a risk of sleet and wet snow during mid-week. It will drag down viasabiity. It's not going to be a snow event but if this sleety snow is to transpire, there's no sign of any lying snow but it will probably fall onto the ground and turn to rain.

"If it falls as wet snow or sleet it might give people out on the road a bit of a shock. Definitely there is going to be bands of rain and embedded in that there may be a winterly component."

While the end of the week will be drier, the meteorologist said that temperatures will continue to be below average heading into next weekend.

"At the moment it looks like for the second half of Thursday and into Friday there will be more dry weather," she said.

"Even Saturday at the moment looks reasonable, but the Atlantic is still very active so you're probably going to see bands of rain at stages later this week.

"So, a bit of an improvement but temperatures remain cold during the days and very cold at night time."

Online Editors