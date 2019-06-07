Corkonians were lucky this May, experiencing the most amount of sun on average. Dublin was not so fortunate, with the capital city getting the least amount of sun in the entire country, according to a Met Éireann report.

Revealed: The sunniest county in May (and it wasn't Dublin)

Meanwhile Carlow experienced its driest day since May 1991, while Mayo had its wettest day in the month of May since 2004.

Surprisingly, Roscommon also recorded the lowest and highest May temperatures just 10 days apart.

In spring, Galway had 18 days with gale force winds, the highest in the country. This will be surprising to no one who has tried to open an umbrella in the city of the tribes.

Cork saw just over 214 hours of total sun during the month, with a daily average of nearly seven hours per day. This was the rebel county’s sunniest May since 2007.

This was an improvement on April, where Cork experienced its wettest spring day on record (56 years). On April 15, a torrential 54.6 mm of rain fell at Cork Airport.

Dublin had the lowest total monthly sunshine in the country with just 139 hours, averaging at a very dark four and half hours per day.

Gurteen in Tipperary suffered a similar fate, recording six "dull days", meaning they received less than 0.5 hours of sunshine.

The highest daily sunshine was experienced in the sunny south east and in Clare. Both Johnstown Castle in Wexford and Shannon Airport received 14.6 hours of sun, on May 13 and May 21 respectively.

Carlow saw its driest day since May 1991. The synoptic station at Oak Park recorded a very low 14.1 mm of rainfall.

Newport in Mayo suffered the most from rain, with its station recording the highest total rainfall and highest daily rainfall. May 30 was the worst, with 26.8 mm of rain. This was the station’s wettest day in the month of May since 2004. It also had four “very wet days.”

Roscommon was hit with extremes of temperatures, recording both the highest and lowest in the country. The lowest air temperature occurred at Mount Dillon on May 5; a freezing -3.1°C. Yet the highest air temperature was a scorching 21.9°C, just ten days later.

However, overall May weather was dry, had no strong winds and had near average temperatures, according to the report.

The beginning of the month started off unsettled, while the middle of May was a scorcher, finally coming full circle with rain again leading into June.

The spring season overall was wet and mild, with May being cooler and dryer.

Storms occurred in both March and April. Storm Gareth took over on March 12 and on April 26 Storm Hannah arrived, both bringing storm force winds.

The highest gust, 130 km/h, was reported at Malin Head, Co Donegal on March 12.

Online Editors