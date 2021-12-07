Revealed: How Storm Barra was named after this unsuspecting weather presenter

A storm sweeping the UK and Ireland was named after Barra Best, the BBC NI weather presenter has confirmed.

Speaking on the BBC's Evening Extra programme, Mr Best said he "didn't know for sure" until the list of 2021/22 storm names was announced.

The Met Office collaborates with Met Eireann in Ireland and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) to name storms, receiving thousands of suggestions each year.

The popular weather presenter said on Monday: "What happened was the head of Irish weather service Met Eireann called me in August and asked me where my name was from and I thought it was a bit strange, I didn't know why she was asking - it comes from the south-west of Ireland from Finbarr, St Finbarr in Co Cork and it's derived from that."

He continued: "She said oh that's fine, that's fine. I asked why did you want to know and she said oh you'll find out in about a month. Of course the email came out and the list of names were announced and she had decided to put my name in there."

#StormBarra has arrived with gusts in excess of 100kmh already on the South coast and heavy rain pushing across the country. Weather warnings are on operation now, please take care. pic.twitter.com/Uac5WPppFb — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 7, 2021

Mr Best said he was surprised by the inclusion but another family member was happy they beat him to the punch in having a storm named after them. "My Dad was loving life, because he got Storm Aidan about three years ago so he beat me to it."

Jokingly Mr Best said he wouldn't be out in stormy conditions to cover the weather.

"I've managed to make it so that there's no one else here to cover the weather so I have to stay in the building. I'm happy for someone else to go out there and let me know what it's like," he said.

Storm Barra is the reason behind a rare Status Red or Orange weather warning across 12 counties today and overnight, and a yellow weather warning which is in place for the whole of Northern Ireland.