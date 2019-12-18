A rainfall warning is in place for eight counties until this evening, while a wind warning has been issued nationwide.

Rainfall warning in place for eight counties, while gusts of up to 110km/h expected nationwide

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Forecasters said heavy rain will push northeastwards throughout the day with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected.

The public were warned of a risk of localised flooding as well.

The warning is in place from 4am until 7pm this evening.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the whole country.

Gusts of 90-110km/h are expected, with the strongest in coastal areas.

Online Editors