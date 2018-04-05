Met Eireann has downgraded a national weather warning but heavy rain is still expected in some areas this evening.

Rainfall warning hits eight counties - but temperatures set to soar this weekend

A status yellow weather rainfall warning is in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Dry in most places this evening, but rain will affect southwestern areas. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty. Rain will become fairly widespread overnight and will be especially heavy over south Munster with a risk of some spot flooding. Lows 4 to 8 C. pic.twitter.com/3u4Q7243nk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2018

Up to 25 to 30mm of rain is expected to hit between Thursday at 3pm until Friday at 3pm. A second status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

There is a risk of heavy flooding in these counties as up to 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall between Thursday at 3pm until Friday at 3pm. The warnings come after what seems like an endless winter in which close to 80pc more rain fell in some parts of the country during the first half of 2018 compared with the same time last year.

The greater Dublin area recorded an increase of 77.8pc of rain falling at Dublin Airport between January and April 2 for a total fall of 250mm. There were also increases of more than 50pc at weather stations in Johnstown, Co Wexford, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, and Dunsany in Co Meath.

Meanwhile, Dublin will remain mostly dry with clouds moving in from the west by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be moderate, with daytime highs of between 9C and 10C.

However, it will be breezy with southerly winds by afternoon.

Read more: Explainer: What is the fodder crisis and who does it affect? Mixed weather will continue for the remainder of the week, but the picture is set to improve by the weekend.

Rain forecast for tomorrow will give way to showers and sunny spells as it gradually clears northwards. Temperatures will also creep up by the afternoon, with daytime highs of between 10C and 13C.

Saturday is forecast to be the best day of the week, with highs of between 10C and 15C and sunny spells and mild southerly breezes for most of the country. Heavy downpours, however, are expected in the south and west by late afternoon or evening.

The continuing poor weather comes at a time when the country's farmers are under increasing pressure due to the fodder crisis. The weather-related forage forage problems on the country’s farms have seen the major co-ops undertake the costly measure of importing fodder from the UK and Spain to ease pressures. Shipments from elsewhere are due to begin arriving in Ireland today but the move has been criticised as "too little, too late".

Online Editors