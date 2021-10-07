A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties

MET Éireann has issued Status Yellow rainfall warnings for seven counties amid fears the downpours could result in flooding along higher ground and on low-lying secondary roads.

However, the good news is that another drift in the Jet Stream will result in a high pressure zone being trapped over Ireland - with the next two weeks likely to see more settled conditions with drier spells and temperatures normal or milder than usual for October.

The Status Yellow warning was issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cork and Kerry and will remain in force until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted for Friday afternoon and evening with some areas set to see downpours sufficiently heavy to cause spot-flooding.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with extreme care given the threat of reduced visibility and potentially flooded roads, particularly in southern and western areas.

From Sunday, drier conditions will emerge with the Jet Stream expected to sweep to the north of Ireland - effectively shielding the country from wetter and colder weather fronts for between ten days and a fortnight.

Over that time, temperatures will be average or slightly above average for mid October with extended dry spells.

The east and south-east will experience much drier conditions than normal for autumn.

In contrast, the west and northwest may experience some rain belts and it could prove slightly wetter there than usual for this time of year.

Met Éireann's Andrew Doran-Sherlock said after a wet start to the weekend, Ireland's weather will get drier and milder.

"It will be a dull start for Friday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some drier intervals will develop through the morning along with occasional bright spells before a pulse of heavier rain moves up from the south later over parts of the southwest and west, with a risk of localised flooding," he said.

Temperatures will hover between 16C and 20C.

Friday night will see very heavy rain in some areas before drier conditions slowly emerge.

"Saturday will see a clearance to drier conditions with good sunny spells which will continue to push in over the country from the west through the morning as the rain moves eastwards into the Irish Sea, with just some showers following in the afternoon, mainly over the western half of the country,” Mr Doran Sherlock said.

"Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells though a few showers will continue along some northern coastal areas."

"Monday will be mostly dry for the morning with some sunny spells. However, outbreaks of rain will move in over Ulster during the afternoon but it will stay largely dry further south."

"Tuesday will see good dry periods with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and some light patchy rain. There will be plenty of dry weather during the week with sunny spells and light winds."

Temperatures will dip below 20C to between 12C and 15C, cooler than over the past week but still mild for the time of year.