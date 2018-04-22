Saturday’s sunshine and high temperatures saw crowds flock to the coast and canals, but temperatures are set to cool down for the rest of the week.

Put away the shorts and pack up the BBQ as temperatures set to dip for week ahead

Temperatures hovered between 11 and 14 degrees today, which is “more typical” for this time of year according to Met Éireann.

“This week we can expect temperatures to be mainly in this range, with April showers or spells of rain crossing the country from the west,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy. Showers will die out later tonight and become mainly dry, but clouds will increase overnight from the west.

The rest of the week should see average daytime temperatures of 11 degrees. Read more: In pictures: Making the most of the sunshine Monday will start off with dry weather in many areas, and remain cloudy throughout the day. In the west, rain will develop early in the morning which will spread eastwards to all areas by early afternoon.

Sunny spells will develop in the evening as the rain clears, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees. Tomorrow night will bring fewer showers and clear spells, but rain will spread eastwards throughout the country from Tuesday morning onwards.

“There’s a risk that it could be heavy in the south for a time,” Murphy said. “Temperatures will range from about 11-13 degrees with fresh westerly breezes. The rest of the week will bring similar temperatures with bands of showers making their way across the country.”

This month is set to be the hottest April the country has seen in 15 years, with temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees yesterday.

Online Editors