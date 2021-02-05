Prepare for hazardous roads as cold snap looms, RSA warns

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions as a severe cold front descends over Ireland in the coming days, bringing snow, frost and ice.

Met Éireann issued a weather advisory warning of snow and temperatures hovering close to freezing during the day and sub-zero temperatures overnight from Sunday to Wednesday as an easterly weather system moves in across the Irish Sea from Sunday.

Eastern counties – including the greater Dublin area – are expected to bear the brunt of snow and sleet showers from Sunday evening onward while daytime temperatures on Sunday will be in the low single digits with a bitterly cold wind that will make it feel even colder.

While Met Éireann is predicting just a dusting of snow for the eastern half of the country from Sunday night through to Monday, more significant accumulations of snow are forecast from Monday through to midweek.

"Our weather is expected to turn progressively colder from early on Sunday, with the cold spell now looking likely to last well into next week,” said forecaster Liz Walsh.” The origin of the cold air over Scandinavia will bring a northeasterly or easterly component to the wind-flow over Ireland. That wind will be especially noticeable on Sunday and Monday with gusty east to northeast winds likely to produce a significant wind-chill factor.”

Meanwhile, road users are being advised to prepare for the cold weather before setting off on any journeys.

“This will lead to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths,” the RSA warned. Drivers are being urged to clear mirrors and windows of ice and frost using a de-icer or scraper and not hot water, which can crack glass and to clear snow from vehicles – especially rooftops – before setting off on any journey.

It is also advising drivers to slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles when driving on icy, snow-covered or slippery roads and to avoid sudden braking or acceleration which can cause a vehicle to spin.

Drivers should also expect reduced visibility due to snow or sleet and to use fog lights as well as dipped headlights at all times in heavy snow to ensure vehicles can be seen.

Meanwhile, Irish Water is also asking householders and businesses to check for water leaks and conserve as much water as possible as the cold snap is expected to result in a large number of burst pipes that could impact the water supply.

Tom Cuddy, head of operations for Irish Water, said: “As we face another spell of sub-zero temperatures over the weekend and into next week we are appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, and to turn off water where it’s not needed.”

"We are also appealing to customers to check outside pipes in particular that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather,” he added.

