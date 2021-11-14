Met Éireann have predicted several days of mild weather with a “good deal” of dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain above average for most of the week as weather conditions stay settled and dry in most areas.

Monday is expected to be a dry, bright day with sunny spells after a somewhat cloudy and misty morning, although cloudy conditions are likely to return in the evening with some patchy drizzle along west and northwest coasts.

Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees with some light to moderate winds developing as the day progresses.

A similar start to the previous day, Tuesday will begin with some cloudy skies and misly drizzle, becoming heavier and more persistent throughout the afternoon, especially in the west and northwest, while the southeast should remain relatively dry.

The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in northern areas.

Wednesday will be quite a cloudy day, with the best of any sunny spells in the east. However, it will be a mostly dry day as showers remain concentrated in northern and northwestern counties.

Temperatures will hover at highs of 9 to 13 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

Thursday will again be mild with mostly dry weather as highest temperatures will reach 12 to 14 degrees. Any rain will be light and isolated.

A “band of rain” is predicted to move over the country on Friday night after a mild day before turning cooler over the rest of the weekend.

Despite the drop in temperature, the national forecaster promises that we can expect “plenty of dry and bright weather.”



