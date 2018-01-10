Rain in the west and southwest of the country today will bring the risk of spot flooding in areas, the national forecaster has warned.

Parts of the country at risk of spot flooding as thundery showers on the way

This morning's frosty start will clear but fog may linger into the afternoon in some parts of the north midlands

In the east of the country it will be a largely sunny day but in the south and southwest there will be showers and longer spells of rain which may bring thunder and spot flooding. The rain will persist for the evening and into the night, especially in south Munster. "Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria for high intensity rainfall over a short period of time [in South Munster]," a forecaster with Met Eireann told RTE's Morning Ireland. People are advised to stay up to date with the forecast.

It is set to be warmer that recent days however, with the mercury expected to reach nine degrees in the south of the country today. Many eastern areas will have a mostly dry day with some sunshine. Showers or longer spells of rain will affect the w and sw, where a risk of spot flooding. Fog may be slow to clear this morn in some locations. Afternoon highs ranging 3 or 4C in the N, to 8 or 9C in the S. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2018 Overnight temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 2 bringing frost and icy stretches.

Tomorrow looks set to get off to a frosty and foggy start but it will be dry countrywide. However, rain is expected to return on Friday which will intensify over Friday evening and into Saturday morning. There is a threat of spot flooding with this rain front also.

Online Editors