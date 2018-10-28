The weather will remain dry and sunny today, according to Met Éireann, so Dublin Marathon runners and Sunday strollers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Overnight temperatures to plummet - and the east to get the best of weather this coming week

Stormy weather is likely to prevail by next Friday, however, as wet and windy weather moves in.

Much of the country will enjoy dry and sunny daytime weather until next weekend but those on the Atlantic Coast can expect rainy, windy spells all week.

But it's time to wrap up warm as the mercury is expected to plummet at night as temperatures may plummet as low as -4C.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures of 6C to 11C are likely all week with the western counties likely to experience the worst of what should otherwise be fine weather.

"Tomorrow, Monday may be dry in most areas with frost and any fog clearing during the morning," they said.

"The eastern part of the country will have some brighter sunny spells but it will be cloudier further west with patches of rain and drizzle in West Munster and West Connacht.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be a cold but dry day in many areas with cloud and bright spells.

"There will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle along the Atlantic coasts mostly in the West and South-West. Temperatures on Wednesday 6C to 10C with mostly light south to south-west breezes."

The warmest day of the next week will likely be Thursday with temperatures peaking at 11C but Friday will see widespread rain and wind with the possibility of stormy weather.

"It will be a cold night with frost and the rick of icy patches. Minimum temperatures -4C to 2C and a few patches of mist or fog may develop also,” was Met Éireann’s outlook for tonight with a similar forecast for every night of the week.

"Thursday will be mostly dry and bright with sunny spells but there will be a few scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 8C to 11C.

"Wet and windy weather will extend from the Atlantic Thursday night and Friday morning but it will become mild. And for the end of the week, current indications suggest that Friday will be wet and very windy with rain and there is a risk of extremely windy, possibly stormy conditions developing late Friday to Friday night.

"In the meantime, very quiet weather. Mostly dry and bright today, with sunshine and highs of 7C to 10C."

Online Editors