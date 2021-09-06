One last blast of summer for Ireland: temperatures expected to top 27C

THE country is experiencing one last blast of summer weather – with Tuesday’s temperatures expected to top 27C.

However, despite the balmy weather, meteorologist with Met Éireann Siobhan Ryan said the phrase ‘mini heatwave’ might be a little optimistic.

“No, it’s not quite that. For a heatwave, we have to get five consecutive days where temperatures exceed 20C at least by 5C over many parts of Ireland.

“Temperatures will be in the 20s for the first three days of the week and after that they will fall back to low 20s and high teens for Thursday and Friday,” she said.

Temperatures on Tuesday could exceed readings recorded during the month of August.

Ms Ryan said the highest temperature recorded in August was 26.3C and temperatures could reach 27C tomorrow.

She said “sultry” would be the word to describe tomorrow’s weather.

The morning will begin misty or foggy, but it will burn off quickly with very warm and sunny conditions and highs of 27C expected.

She added: “The highest temperature ever recorded during the month of September on the island of Ireland was 29.1C and that was way back in 1906.”

Ms Ryan said there had been much mist and fog was lingering over Ireland this morning. “This is often the case with high pressure – even today there’s fog banks all across the south coast of Ireland," she said.

The first half of the week will be very warm across the country but it will become unsettled from Wednesday on, as low pressure near Ireland bring showers for the rest of the week with some heavy or thundery downpours.

Warm weather is expected for the first half of the day on Wednesday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavier and more persistent later in the evening with highest temperatures of 20C to 24C.

“There will be an increase in humidity over the next few days particularly on Wednesday and Thursday and night-time temperatures will also remain high. There will be sporadic heavy downpours on late on Wednesday and into Thursday,” Ms Ryan said.

Night-time temperatures will range between 15C to 17C for the week.

Widespread showers will continue on Thursday, turning heavy at times with the potential for thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall back slightly with highest temperatures of 18C to 21C.

Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

