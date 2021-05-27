The warm weather will return this weekend with temperatures hitting the high teens on Saturday.

It will be “noticeably warmer” this coming weekend with good weather promised Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the eastern half of the country will be “quite dull, a little bit drizzly with temperatures in around the mid-teens”, and the western half of the country will be a “brighter day and a slightly warmer day overall”, said a Met Eireann spokesperson.

“The western half of the country will clear up a good bit on Friday, there will be nice spells of sunshine there,” the spokesperson adding, mentioning that temperatures over Munster and Connacht are set to reach 17 to 18 degrees on Friday.

Rain and drizzle is going to linger through Friday, but the rain should “clear off into the Irish Sea” and bring good weather for the weekend.

Throughout Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb throughout the day reaching the high teens throughout the country.

“Most places will see temperatures in the high teens of 16 to 19 degrees or so, possibly even touching 20 degrees,” said the spokesperson.

“It won’t be bone dry” - there will be patches of cloud and patchy drizzle on Saturday in the west of the county, along western coasts and north eastern coasts.

There won’t be a big change on Sunday as the good weather will continue with a “mostly dry day overall”.

On Sunday, temperatures will generally be in the high teens, with more sunshine over the midlands and to the east of the country.

“A little bit of cloud will be hanging onto the west coast” on Sunday and bring patchy rain and drizzle to the western counties and lower temperatures in cloudy parts.