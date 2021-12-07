No power for thousands of homes and businesses until tomorrow as water supplies also hit by Storm Barra

Gale force winds associated with Storm Barra are continuing to damage the electricity network and have knocked out power to more than 38,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country, according to ESB Networks.

The damage is mainly due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. ESB Networks said repair crews will continue to work late into this evening to restore power to those affected, where it is safe to do so, but unfortunately, some customers will remain without electricity overnight.

The ESB said with the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.

It is reminding the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

It said all internal resources and contractors remain on alert and are responding to electricity outages once it is safe to do so.

The energy provider has warned, however, that with a Red weather warning in the Southwest in effect until 9pm tonight, and until 1am on Wednesday morning in Co Clare, some crews may not be mobilised on the ground until the worst of the severe weather passes.

All those impacted by outages are advised to prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow, with some customers potentially without power beyond that.

The ESB is further advising customers who use electrically powered medical devices to contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie. While live updates are also available on Twitter @ESBNetworks.

The ESB has also issued an important public safety message in the event of a power cut:

“Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

“Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. If electricity supply is lost, leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored. Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames. Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries and ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.”

Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that 40 water supplies are at risk due to the storm, and approximately 76,173 customers have been impacted.

Storm Barra is impacting on plants in a number of locations due to heavy rainfall and high winds causing flooding and power outages.

To date the most severe impact is in the South-West and South-East, particularly in counties Cork and Kerry while counties Wexford, Waterford and Donegal have also been affected.

Some supplies are also without water and a number of precautionary Boil Water Notices have been issued for Aughacasla and Carragh Lake in Co Kerry, Newmarket Co Cork, Glenties Co Donegal and Enniscorthy Co Wexford.

Irish Water said as the storm tracks northwards, further impacts are likely in the West and North-West.

It has confirmed that crews have been mobilised around the country to make the necessary repairs at plants and on the networks when it is safe to do so.

Irish Water and the ESB are coordinating efforts to prioritise the restoration of power to plants affected by electricity outages.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of operations, said: “Irish Water is working closely with Local Authorities and other partners to ensure that the risk to service interruption is minimised during the storm and to make repairs as soon as it is safe to do so. We will continue to monitor the impact of the storm as it tracks across the country and take appropriate action to safeguard water supplies."

“The Irish Water contact centre is available 24/7 on 1800 278278 to support our customers during this time. Customers are urged to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist Irish Water to identify bursts.

“Live updates on outages are also available on Twitter @IW_Care and on our website, www.water.ie, where customers can enter their location to get relevant local information,” he added.

Further updates on Storm Barra are available at gov.ie/stormbarra/.



