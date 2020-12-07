Nightly temperatures to stay below freezing as warmer weather expected on Thursday

Temperatures will reach below freezing for the next couple of nights

The cold weather and icy conditions are set to stay for most of the week, with below-freezing temperatures expected at night.

However, on Thursday it will begin to get warmer with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann has said temperatures aren’t expected to reach above 5 degrees in any part of the country today.

The national forecaster is warning motorists to be wary of black ice and “dangerous conditions” over the next couple of mornings as night-time temperatures will reach lows of -2 degrees.

Read More

On tonight's weather, a Met Éireann forecaster said: “Scattered showers over the north and west with some isolated showers extend inland, some may become wintry over higher ground.

"A moderate, occasionally fresh northwest to north wind will develop and temperatures will fall to be between -2 and 2 degrees. Frost and icy patches will form with any clear spells, however, temperatures will increase through the night in the north of the country where cloud will build.”

It is set to be a breezy day tomorrow with some scattered showers, mostly in Ulster, but it will be largely dry throughout the country by the afternoon with temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow night will see lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees. It will be coldest in the east with patches of frost.

Wednesday will be mainly dry but cold in the morning with expected showers later on.

“Dry across the country to start on Wednesday but cloud will thicken from the west in the morning with outbreaks of rain arriving on Atlantic coasts by midday,” Met Éireann said.

"The rain will be extending countrywide through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. Light easterly winds will back southeasterly and freshen ahead of the rain. Highs of 5 to 8 degrees.”

It will begin to get warmer on Wednesday night as it is expected to stay generally cloudy with lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

On Thursday’s weather, the forecaster said: “Cloudy and largely dry to start with light westerly winds, the winds will turn southerly and freshen with another spell of rain coming from the west later, heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.”

Thursday night will see “outbreaks of rain, heavy at first but turning patchy later in the night. Lows of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.”

Conditions are expected to remain rather unsettled with rain at times for next weekend.

Read More

Online Editors