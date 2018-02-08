A new Snow-ice warning has been issued for the entire country, starting this evening.

New Snow-ice weather warning issued as more freezing conditions forecast for the weekend

According to the Status Yellow warning issued at 4pm, scattered showers of snow are forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann warn that the showers may lead to accumulations of up to 3cm. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north of the country.

The warning is in effect from 9pm this evening until midday tomorrow, February 9. Motorists have been warned to watch out for slippery paths and roads due to an accumulation of ice.

Temperatures will also plunge, with lows of -2C leading to a widespread frost and icy stretches on the roads. Friday will be cold, with afternoon temperatures set to be no higher than 6C.

The outlook for the weekend is for more of the same, with wintry showers, ice and frost expected. Saturday will be wet and windy but it will turn colder on Saturday night with sleet and snow forecast.

Sunday will be 'raw' with more wintry showers on the way, especially in the west of the country.

The east will be brighter but it will be cold too, with temperatures only hitting 5C.

Met Eireann say winds will make it feel even colder. Sunday night will also bring yet another widespread 'sharp to severe' frost.

Online Editors