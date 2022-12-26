It will still be very cold and icy on this morning.

There will be an icy start to this St Stephen’s Day with a Status Yellow warning in place, while scattered showers and sleet are forecast for later today.

The nationwide ice warning has been issued until 10am this morning with Met Éireann warning that: “Ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.”

Met Éireann said today will be cold, with sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will fall as sleet, with snow possible over hills. Afternoon temperatures will range from 3C to 7C and it will be coldest in the north.

It will be cold and frosty early tonight with temperatures falling to between -2C and 4C. Temperatures will rise overnight as cloud and rain spreads from the west.

The forecaster said there will be a wet and windy start tomorrow, Tuesday. The rain will clear from the west in the morning with scattered showers following. The rain will be slower to clear the east with most places dry by evening. Afternoon temperatures will range from 8C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be wet with the rain accompanied by fresh to strong southwest to west winds. Afternoon temperatures will range from 7C to 10C. The rain will clear to frequent showers in the afternoon and early evening. The showers will become confined to western and northern coasts later.

It will stay windy on Wednesday night with frequent showers or longer spells of rain affecting western and northern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 2C to 5C are expected.

The forecaster said Thursday will be a fresh and blustery day with sunshine and showers, some falling as sleet and snow on hills and with thunder at times. The showers will be most frequent in western and northern coastal counties. Highest temperatures will range from 5C to 8C.

“Currently it looks like Thursday night will see widespread rain across the country and the wet and windy theme continues for Friday and for next weekend with more rain or heavy showers and westerly winds,” Met Éireann said.