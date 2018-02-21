Motorists urged to drive carefully this morning as road temperatures are below freezing in several areas this morning.

Motorists warned to take extra caution due to widespread frost and fog

Tuesday night saw a sharp plunge to cold conditions as temperatures dropped to -3C.

Drive carefully this morning. Low road surface temperatures throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/mwrDYLRnN9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 21, 2018

Road temperatures are still below freezing in much of the country this morning, especially along the Atlantic coasts and midlands. AA Roadwatch has urged motorists to take caution along the N81 in Baltinglass as frosty conditions are likely.

Road users are advised to slow down and use major routes as they are more likely to have been gritted than secondary roads. Gardaí have reported foggy conditions around Longford Town. Drivers are advised to use their fog lights if needed this morning, but are warned to make sure they turn them off afterwards.

Minimum temperatures recorded at some of our weather stations overnight. pic.twitter.com/MlVbDOHzbD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, there are delays along the M50 as emergency services attend a single car collision. The incident took place in the outside lane northbound between Ballymount and Tallaght exits, blocking the middle and right lane. Southbound traffic is also busy from the JC Blanchardstown to J7 Lucan exists and again between theJ9 Red Cow and J10 Blanchardstown exits.

A status yellow low temperature warning was issued on Tuesday at 5pm and will remain in place until 10am today. Met Eireann have said that frost and lindering mist and fog patches will clear this morning.

It will be another dry day for most of the country with sunny spells.

Temperatures will remain cool with highs of 7C and 9C forecast.

