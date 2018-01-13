Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning as Ireland is set to brace for gale force winds and flooding.

Motorists warned to take care on roads as gale force winds and flooding to hit

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

The weather warning was issued at 6pm yesterday and is valid until 6pm today, with higher amounts predicted for the Wicklow mountains, according to Met Eireann. Gale force winds in the south and southeast will continue this morning on coasts along the Irish Sea.

Rain will clear eastwards and and winds will ease during the afternoon, but rain will linger on the east coast, according to Met Eireann. Highest temperatures will be from 6 to 10 degrees, and there will be drier weather with lighter winds and scattered showers across Munster and much of Connacht. It will be misty in some places for a time but will brighten up in the morning.

Tomorrow will start dry with some mists and fog in places that should clear as southwesterly winds begin to freshen. Outbreaks of rain will reach north Connacht and west Ulster in the early afternoon. A Met Eireann spokesperson said rain will spread towards the southeast to the rest of the country tomorrow evening and overnight.

The week ahead will turn progressively colder, with some strong westerly winds and a chance of wintry showers, especially in the west. AA Roadwatch reported a mostly wet start to the day, with gardaí in Wicklow Town, Waterford City and Bantry reporting surface water on routes.

"If driving in such conditions, make sure to keep extra distance back from the vehicle in front and reduce your speed," said AA Roadwatch.

Online Editors