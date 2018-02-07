Drivers are being urged to exercise extreme caution on the roads this morning as sub-zero temperatures overnight combined with some snow cover will make roads hazardous.

Motorists warned as snow and ice make road conditions hazardous across the country

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning for the entire country in which temperatures were expected to plummet to -3C to -4C, or even colder over lying snow overnight.

Although the warning expired at 4am today, forecaster Vincent O’Shea said a widespread severe frost coupled with snow would make road conditions hazardous this morning. Parts of the Midlands and north woke up to several centimetres of snow yesterday that could linger today, he said.

Cold this morning w/ frost & ice. Some sunny breaks initially in the east but becoming cloudy in all areas during the morning w/ patchy light rain along the west coast spreading eastwards, leaving a cloudy & rather damp afternoon nationwide. Highs of 3 to 9°C, coldest in the east pic.twitter.com/UcHvxjj3yk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2018

“It’s not completely thawed and there is a chance of hazardous conditions due to residual lying snow,” he said. Road Safety Authority spokesman Brian Farrell urged drivers to slow down, leave plenty of room between vehicles and to ensure that their tyres are properly inflated and not thread-bare.

Two Weather Warnings in place for the night. Currently, snow is a concern on roads around Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim while icy conditions are reported in Mayo and Tipperary. Take extreme care. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 6, 2018

He also advised motorists not to be spooked by gritters that may be on the roads this morning and to ensure their windows were not down when passing a gritter. Meanwhile, it's another very cold start to the day with plenty of frost and ice on the roads, especially in sheltered areas and minor roads.

AA Roadwatch report that snow is a concern on roads in Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim, while icy conditions are reported in Mayo and Tipperary. The status yellow low temperature warning will remain in place until 10am today with temperatures of -4C continuing into daytime.

Met Eireann said the sun will break through today with sunny spells expected this morning, especially along the east coast. However, it will become cloudy in all areas in the late morning as patchy rain or drizzle extends across the country.

The rain may be preceded by sleet in eastern counties. It will become milder in the west with temperatures ranging between 5C and 9C degrees.

Met Eireann said cloud and damp conditions with patchy outbreaks of rain will continue into the night. It will become misty with areas of fog forming in parts. Temperatures of just 2C or 3C degrees at first but it will rise to between 4C and 7C in all areas after midnight.

Online Editors