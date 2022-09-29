Motorists are being warned to prepare for disruption in Dublin this morning after a collision on the M50 and a breakdown in the Port Tunnel.

There has been a collision on the southbound M50 between junction 4 Ballymun and junction 5 Finglas. The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane are currently blocked. 15 minutes delays are being reported in the area.

At Dublin’s Port Tunnel the southbore was closed for a time due to a breakdown but has now reopened, with traffic still heavy. Earlier the north bore reopened after a closure to clear debris.

More to follow…