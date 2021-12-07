More than 2,500 Kerry homes without drinking water after Storm Barra

More than 2,500 homes and businesses are without drinking water in Kerry following the damage caused by Storm Barra, which raged throughout the county on Tuesday.

They are among nearly 80,000 premises nationwide whose supplies are impacted following the storm.

A boil water notice has been put in place for customers supplied by the Caragh Lake Water Supply, the Aughacasla Public Water Supply and the Annascaul Water supply affecting thousands of homes.

The notices were put in place because of a power cut caused by Storm Barra, and as a result Irish Water cannot guarantee that the drinking water entering these supplies is properly disinfected.

The decision was made on Tuesday afternoon following consultation with the Health Service Executive, and Irish Water and Kerry County Council have issued the notice to protect public health.

Experts from Irish Water and Kerry County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, part of the roof of the Ballybunion Golf Hotel also blew off during gale force winds which led to the closure of main street and concerns about debris. The public were also warned to stay away from Ballycasheen in Killarney where debris was also an issue.

In total more than 7,000 homes were left without power.

The most significant power outages across the county included Castleisland where 2,000 customers are affected, Castlegregory and surrounds (1000), Valentia (900) and Waterville (800). The damage however is widespread and town lands across the county have been impacted in smaller pockets including Killorglin, Kilgarvan and Kenmare and several locations in North Kerry. ESB networks are working to restore supply.

The N71 road at the Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed to traffic on Tuesday evening as does the N70 Tralee to Castlemaine Road at the hairpin bends There are a significant number of local and regional and local roads blocked or partially blocked by fallen trees, electricity poles and debris in all parts of the county so travel should be avoided in Kerry.

Schools remain closed across the county tomorrow.