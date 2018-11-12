There is yet more rainfall expected in the coming days - but at least the cold temperatures are letting up.

More rainfall expected - but at least there's some good weather news on the horizon

Three times the average rainfall was recorded in Leinster and east Munster this weekend, Met Éireann forecasters confirmed, and we've no promise of a dry day until the end of the week.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, forecaster Liz O'Donnell said there is also a risk of hail and thunder today.

"We are expecting further heavy showers this week," Ms O'Donnell said.

"We will have a brief interlude for a time on Tuesday when it is due to be dry and bright, and it will be generally more dry as we head towards the end of this week.

"The night-time temperatures will be in the double figures."

Today, Monday, is expected to be "on the cool side" with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

"They are going to become more widespread," Ms O'Donnell said.

"Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

"Showers will persist but will become increasingly isolated overnight."

Wednesday is expected to be "mild, breezy and wet", with afternoon temperatures of between 13-15 degrees.

There will still be "some rain" on Thursday, but the daytime temperatures will continue to be higher than normal.

Online Editors