Mixed weather on the cards for weekend ahead of Ireland’s ‘Indian summer’

Motorists have been warned a major road safety crackdown will be enforced as thousands take to Irish roads for the All-Ireland football semi-final, horse-racing festivals and family staycations.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care this weekend given the forecast for wind and rain with potentially challenging road conditions.

Gardaí will be conducting speed checks amid concern over the surging level of fatal road traffic accidents with eight people having died in August alone.

A total of 83 people have died on Irish roads this year - just two less than 2020 despite a near six month lockdown with strict travel restrictions this year.

Fears are mounting that if the surge in the number of fatal accidents continues at its current rate, 2021 could prove one of the most dangerous years on Irish roads over the past decade.

Traffic volumes are expected to soar this weekend with Dublin and Mayo meeting in a GAA double-header at Croke Park on Saturday.

The Kerry and Tyrone semi-final has been postponed to August 21.

Both Mayo and Dublin Councils united to urge fans to 'Play it Safe' when driving in light of the fact seven people have died on Irish roads already in August - a fatal accident occurring on average every 36 hours.

Croke Park will host the Dublin and Mayo All-Ireland football semi-final on Saturday with the curtain raiser being a clash between the two counties in the Ladies football semi-final.

The Tyrone-Kerry semi-final has been postponed for a week due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Waterford will host the concluding two days of the Tramore Racing Festival. Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard urged swimmers and water sports enthusiasts to take care given choppy seas in the wake of strong winds on Thursday and Friday.

Met Éireann said the weekend will see mixed conditions ranging from spells of sunshine to heavy showers.

"There will be some sunny spells across the northern half of the country early Saturday. However, overcast skies will extend to most areas through the day, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle with the heaviest later in the day as well as some hill and coastal fog in parts too," forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said.

"The highest temperatures will be 15C to 18C or 19C."

"It will be mostly cloudy to begin on Sunday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will brighten up as the day goes on with sunny spells and scattered showers, becoming isolated by evening with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C."

"Monday will be a cooler day and largely cloudy with just occasional sunny spells. Scattered showers will occur, mainly in the west and north and highest temperatures will be 15C to 18C."

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dull days with patchy light rain and drizzle with just limited sunny spells, the best of which will be in the south and east."

"Highest temperatures will range from 16C to 20C."

However, Ireland has the prospect of an Indian summer with two weeks of dry, mostly sunny weather likely from August 20 though temperatures will not rival the mini heatwave delivered last month by the Azores High.