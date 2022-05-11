The weather is set to turn warmer and be largely dry for the weekend ahead of a return to unsettled conditions next week, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be bright today and feeling fresh with sunny spells and passing showers. A few of the showers will be heavy with a slight chance of hail and highest temperatures between 13C to 16C in a fresh and gusty west to northwest breeze.

Tonight will be largely dry but cloud will tend to thicken from the west later in the night bringing a few patches of light rain or drizzle.

It will be a cooler night with minimum temperatures between 5C to 8C in a moderate southwest breeze.

There will be some sunny spells on Thursday but with lots of cloud overall. There will be scattered showers, possibly merging to give longer spells of rain at times in the northwest of the country.

On Thursday evening, sunny spells will develop more widely across the south and east of the country with highest temperatures between 12C to 15C in a blustery southwest wind.

Showers will tend to become confined to coastal counties of the west and north overnight with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere. There will be lowest temperatures between 8C to 11C in a fresh and blustery southwest breeze.

Long sunny spells are expected on Friday with just a few showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 16C to 20C, warmest in the east of the country with a fresh southwest wind.

It will be generally dry on Friday night with just isolated showers. Areas of mist and fog may form as southwest winds decrease light to moderate with minimum temperatures between 7C to 10C.

It looks set to be a mostly dry day on Saturday but with plenty of cloud around during the day. A few showers will develop in the afternoon.

The best of the sunshine is expected in coastal areas and the evening will turn out sunny in many areas. Maximum temperatures will range between 15C to 18C with a mostly light southwest or variable breeze.

There will be long clear spells on Saturday night with just a few mist or fog patches and minimum temperatures between 6C to 9C in light, variable breezes.

There will be long spells of warm sunshine across the country on Sunday with just a small chance of an isolated shower.

Top temperatures will range between 18C to 21C generally but a little cooler in some coastal areas as sea breezes develop.

It looks set to be mild and humid on Sunday night with the chance of a few heavy showers breaking out later on with minimum temperatures between 11C to 14C.