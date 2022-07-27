Mixed weather but all change for the bank holiday weekend

The country is set for mixed conditions today with sunny spells and scattered showers ahead of a return to warmer weather over the bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann said temperatures are quite cool for late July but will increase this weekend along with unsettled conditions.

Today will bring a few bright or sunny intervals at times, after early mist and fog patches clear, but cloud will gradually increase from the southwest bringing isolated light showers.

Later in the day, it may brighten up in parts of Munster with highest temperatures between 15C to 18C in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Any isolated showers will clear early tonight to leave a mix of cloud and clear spells with lowest temperatures between 7C to 10C in very light winds. A few short-lived mist patches may form around dawn.

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with a few showers, most likely near the east coast.

There will be highest temperatures between 16C to 21C, warmest in the west, in a light easterly or variable breeze.

It will be dry overnight with clear spells and a few shallow patches of mist and fog forming around dawn with lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells on Friday morning, however cloud will build in the west and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop near the coast where it will become breezy.

Cloud will increase across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening bringing outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Some heavy bursts are possible in the west and north where the rain may be persistent for a time.

There will be highest temperatures between 17C to 23C in a light to moderate south to southwest wind, fresh at times near the west and northwest coast.

The rain will ease off and become patchy on Friday night. It will be milder than recent nights with temperatures staying above 14C to 16C, in a light to moderate westerly wind.

Saturday will be quite cloudy and humid with scattered showers, although some sunny breaks are likely later in the afternoon.

During the evening, some rain will develop in parts of the west with highest temperatures ranging between 17C in the northwest and 23C in the southeast, in a light southwest to west or variable breeze.